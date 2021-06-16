Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

