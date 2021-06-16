Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JP Morgan Cazenove

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BCS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,749. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Barclays by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

