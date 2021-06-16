Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

