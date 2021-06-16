Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.66). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 730.80 ($9.55), with a volume of 1,579,643 shares changing hands.

BDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,228.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

