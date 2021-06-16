Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

