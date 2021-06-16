Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.80 ($4.10). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 309 ($4.04), with a volume of 2,623,992 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

