Beer Money Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $170,590.91 and $24,997.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

