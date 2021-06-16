Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €100.90 ($118.71). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €100.30 ($118.00), with a volume of 195,259 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

