Beldex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $199,852.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $67.69 million and $199,852.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

