Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $147,705.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 25,205,605 coins and its circulating supply is 9,765,192 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

