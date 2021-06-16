BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $576,796.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00762518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.74 or 0.07694214 BTC.

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

