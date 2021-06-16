Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SLOIY remained flat at $$102.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88. Soitec has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

