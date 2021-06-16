Berry Data 24-Hour Volume Tops $102,838.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003862 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $102,838.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00145780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00936139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,424.11 or 1.00201116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

