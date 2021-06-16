Berry Data Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $99,340.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

