Best of the Best PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOTB traded down GBX 688.19 ($8.99) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,941.81 ($25.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678. Best of the Best has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038.91 ($13.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The firm has a market cap of £182.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,895.96.

In other Best of the Best news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

