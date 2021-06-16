Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 3.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 7,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,136 shares of company stock worth $3,260,567 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

