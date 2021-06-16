Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 5,016 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

