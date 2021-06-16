Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.68 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Binance USD has a market cap of $9.32 billion and $3.68 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042023 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,315,995,296 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

