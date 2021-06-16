BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.60

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.06. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 71,787 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

