Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

