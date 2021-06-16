Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.65 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.03.

BIIB stock opened at $396.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.09. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

