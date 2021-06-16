Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

