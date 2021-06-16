BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3,217,807 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

