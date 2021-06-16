BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $389,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 320,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,171. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.