BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 3.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,316. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,995. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

