Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.96. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.