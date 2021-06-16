Bitcloud Market Cap Tops $758,115.46 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $758,115.46 and $236.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.81 or 0.99988151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00347717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00444891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00816940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,812,542 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

