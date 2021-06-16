Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 13% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,509.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00139999 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

