Bitcoin Interest Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $412,288.72 and $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00372073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00151529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00234112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.