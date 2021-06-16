Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00005126 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $743.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00369929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00151100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00235806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

