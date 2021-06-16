BitCore Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $86,621.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.52 or 0.06170770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.67 or 0.01553261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00433588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00143979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.69 or 0.00682067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00427914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042062 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

