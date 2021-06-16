BitDegree (BDG) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $295.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

