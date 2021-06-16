Bithao (BHAO) Market Cap Reaches $22.15 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bithao has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

