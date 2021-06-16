Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $63,017.04

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $63,017.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00472258 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,097,491 coins and its circulating supply is 10,097,486 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

