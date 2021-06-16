Bitsum.money Tops 1-Day Volume of $196.00 (BSM)

Bitsum.money (CURRENCY:BSM) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Bitsum.money has traded up 228.7% against the US dollar. Bitsum.money has a total market capitalization of $120,041.87 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsum.money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

Bitsum.money Coin Profile

Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. The official website for Bitsum.money is bitsum.money . Bitsum.money’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM . Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco

Bitsum.money Coin Trading

