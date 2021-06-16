BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $324.32 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $324.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002622 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

