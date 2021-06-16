BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.15 million and $59,249.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,605 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

