BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $100.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $101.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $416.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.77.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,504,514.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.