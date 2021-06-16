BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,199,343 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of U.S. Silica worth $154,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

