BlackRock Inc. Acquires 125,811 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.14% of Chuy’s worth $142,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

