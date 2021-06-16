BlackRock Inc. Acquires 193,615 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.44% of Mercury General worth $149,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:MCY opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

