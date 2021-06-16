BlackRock Inc. Acquires 215,719 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.09% of argenx worth $153,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $312.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

