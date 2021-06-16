BlackRock Inc. Acquires 335,237 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.21% of GrowGeneration worth $151,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

