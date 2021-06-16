BlackRock Inc. Acquires 530,905 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.98% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $144,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $9,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.