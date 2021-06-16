BlackRock Inc. Acquires 71,404 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.77% of Cohen & Steers worth $150,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,394,000. Motco bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

