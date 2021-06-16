BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.58% of Cimpress worth $145,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $23,375,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.