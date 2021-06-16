BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $150,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

