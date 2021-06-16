BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 456,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.78% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $146,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

