BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Eventbrite worth $150,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

