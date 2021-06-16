BlackRock Inc. Buys 307,401 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.67% of Aegion worth $156,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aegion by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.